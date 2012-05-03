OSLO May 3 Norwegian offshore oil services group TGS-Nopec beat profit expectations in the first quarter and lifted its full-year guidance on "very promising" opportunities and a record order backlog.

The company, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits, said its quarterly operating profit was $88.9 million, up from $59.0 million a year earlier and well ahead of expectations for $69.6 million.

For the full year, it lifted its revenue target to a range of $760 million-$830 million from $700 million-$760 million.

Its net profit for the quarter was $62.9 million, ahead of analysts average expectation for $49.3 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)