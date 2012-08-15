OSLO Aug 15 TGS

* TGS, through its newly acquired wholly-owned subsidiary Arcis Seismic Solutions, starts two 3D multi-client surveys onshore Canada, totaling 308 square km in size.

* Surveys are designed to image multiple prospective zones focusing on illumination of the Bakken and Birdbear light oil plays.

* Intermediate products will be available to the industry in Q4 2012 with final data available in Q1 2013.

* The multi-client surveys are supported by industry pre-funding.