UPDATE 1-One killed, 27 hurt as train derails in Belgium
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
BANGKOK, April 27 Thai Airways International Pcl :
* Expects to make profit in 2013 when its revenue should rise to 4.9 billion baht ($159 million) from 1.8 billion baht in 2012, Woranate Laprabang, managing director for Thai Smile business unit told reporters
* Thai Airways plans to launch the new mid-tier airline, Thai Smile, on July 7 and expects to carry about 300,000 passengers this year
* The launch of Thai Smile is to tap strong demand for air traffic in Asia and the liberalisation of the sector in 2015 ($1 = 30.8850 Thai baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
* European allies sceptical, see mixed message (Updates with quotes, reaction)
NEW DELHI, Feb 18 The chief minister of India's southern state of Tamil Nadu won a confidence vote on Sunday after a brawl in the state assembly, triggered when the speaker rejected opposition calls for a secret ballot.