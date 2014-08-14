UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BANGKOK Aug 14 Thai Airways International pcl said on Thursday its chairman, Air Chief Marshall Prajin Juntong, would resign effective August 20.
In a statement, the national carrier said Vice Chairman Areepong Bhoocha-oom would take over as chairman. It gave no further details.
Prajin is the head of the military government's economic affairs. The carrier announced earlier on Thursday that it expects a return to profit in the fourth quarter and would cut 1,500 jobs this year as part of a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders