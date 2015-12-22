BANGKOK Dec 22 Thai Airways International on Tuesday said it had passed an audit by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) allowing it to continue to fly to the European Union.

Thailand is under international scrutiny for its failure to tackle flaws in its commercial aviation standards.

THAI currently operates flights to 11 destinations in Europe including London, Paris, Brussels and Zurich.

EASA granted Third Country Operator (TCO) authorisation for Thai Airways effective from Dec. 15, company President Charamporn Jotikasthira said in a statement.

The European aviation body last year announced that for safety reasons it required TCO authorisation for all non-EU-registered commercial operators travelling to the EU.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration downgraded Thailand's civil aviation body's safety ratings earlier this month because it did not comply with its standards.

The downgrade did not impact the kingdom's airlines as none currently fly directly to the United States, but it could hurt the Southeast Asian country's thriving tourism industry and its reputation as a regional travel hub.

In June the Civil Aviation Authority, a division of the United Nations, also downgraded Thailand after an audit found certification problems in the transportation of hazardous goods and a shortage of technicians.

(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Stephen Coates)