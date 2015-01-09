BANGKOK Jan 9 Thai Airways International PCL
plans to fully hedge its jet fuel costs to help
minimise the impact of the drop in value of its fuel inventory
after declines in global crude oil prices, a senior official at
the airline said on Friday.
The flag carrier has already hedged 73 percent of fuel
purchases pegged to an average price of almost $90 a barrel of
jet fuel until the end of this year, and plans to extend that to
100 percent for 2015, the official told Reuters. He declined to
be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
Oil prices were heading for a seventh weekly loss on
Friday, with key producers showing no signs of cutting output in
the face of a global supply glut.
Thai Airways also plans to extend the period for which it
has 73 percent hedging cover to 2016 at the lowest possible
price, the official said. The lowest prices at which the airline
has hedged so far were at $70 a barrel, he said.
Jet fuel accounts for about 30 percent of the airline's
costs.
In a telephone interview, Thai Airways president Charumporn
Jotikasathira declined to comment on the carrier's own hedging
policy but said falling oil prices have a provided good
opportunity for airlines in general to hedge.
"Crude oil prices have dropped to the levels seen in
2008-2009. It is positive for all airlines, not only Thai
Airways, because nobody think prices should fall further,"
Charumporn said.
At 0435 GMT, Thai Airways shares were up 2.6 percent at
15.70 baht after rising 5 percent to hit as high as 16.00 baht
earlier. The overall Thai index was 0.16 percent higher.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)