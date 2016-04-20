BANGKOK, April 20 Thai Airways International
Pcl's Q1 revenue came in 1 percent below its 49 billion baht
($1.4 billion) target, the company's President Charumporn
Jotikasthira said on Wednesday.
Thailand's national carrier is working through a
restructuring plan and aims to return to annual profit this
year.
"We aim to be one of the top five airlines in the world this
year," Charumporn told reporters in Bangkok, without giving
further details.
The flag carrier is among a number of state-controlled
companies undergoing reform since the military seized power in
May 2014.
It posted a smaller annual loss in 2015, mainly due to
decline in operating expenses and fuel oil costs.
($1 = 34.8800 baht)
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak, Panarat Thepgumpanat and
Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre;
Editing by Richard Pullin)