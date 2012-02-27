(The following article was first published in the Feb 25
edition of the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters
publication)
HONG KONG, Feb 25 (IFR) - A heavy pipeline of overseas
bond sales in Thailand, coupled with government flood-related
borrowing, is in danger of crowding out local corporate issuers.
"The government's flood-related borrowing could squeeze
liquidity," said a debt capital markets banker. The result,
according to bankers, is that local corporate issuers may end up
having to pay more for their baht-denominated bonds.
The effects are already being felt. Local bankers said that
the whole government curve - the benchmark for corporate
borrowing costs - has been repriced. This is after a couple of
decrees hinted at THB400bn (US$13bn) of additional government
borrowing this year.
One ruling will allow the government to borrow THB350bn for
flood defences and the other one makes the central bank
responsible for servicing legacy debt from the Asian crisis,
freeing up some THB60bn of borrowing power.
The government plans to raise THB889bn this year, of which
THB540bn will be funded through bond sales. This is higher than
last year, when it sold THB450bn of bonds.
The Thai Bond Market Association expects new corporate bonds
to total about THB250-300bn, higher than THB220bn last year.
Korean competition
As if competing with the government, the safest issuer in
the local market, was not enough, Thai issuers have also faced
competition from Korean banks of late. Korean lenders are happy
to pay more than other companies in Thailand as they can still
swap the proceeds into Won at a lower rate than they would have
to pay in US dollars, for instance.
To make matters worse, there are more of these recently.The
number of foreign entities issuing baht bonds in Thailand
increased to nine last year from a just one in 2003, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
In fact, in just the past couple of weeks, Woori Bank and
Hana Bank have raised a combined THB15bn in Bangkok.
Both were quite generous for local standards. Hana Bank, for
one, sold its THB8bn baht three-year bond at 4.11% on February
13. Given its high global rating, the bank enjoyed a Triple-A
local rating in Thailand.
Meanwhile, last week local lender Bank of Ayudhya, rated two
notches below Hana at AA-(tha), sold a three-year bond at an
average yield of 3.83%. "The pricing on the Korean issues is
quite attractive," a fixed-income fund manager said.
Koreans flow continues
On January 9, Thailand's Finance Ministry said it has
permitted seven foreign entities to issue up to 66bn baht of
local bonds by end-September - five of those are Korean.
Industrial Bank of Korea is likely to be the next up, having
mandated Standard Chartered Bank. IBK has approval to raise up
to THB10bn by end-September.
In short, in addition to the normal flow of government
borrowing, local investors are looking at THB400bn of
technically risk-free sovereign debt and some THB66bn of cheap
foreign Triple A bonds. Local companies are understandably
worried that they will lose out.
"Local corporate issuers are concerned about heavy
government bond supplies and many are looking to borrow as early
as possible in the first half of the year," said a local DCM
banker.
(Reporting by Neha D'Silva)