* Floods affect auto production from Thailand to N.America
* Prices for computer hard drives rise by up to 40 percent
* Deep supply chain links cut costs, but breaks prove
expensive
* Acer says begins to raise prices on future orders
BANGKOK/TOKYO, Oct 28 Manufacturers of car parts
to computer hard drives are worst hit in Thailand and face a
bleak key holiday selling season due to massive floods, which
have shut down production.
Japanese car makers that had just started to recover from
the March earthquake and tsunami that disrupted their supply
chains are now facing shortages of key parts made in Thailand, a
key manufacturing base in Southeast Asia.
Companies including Toyota Motor Co and Honda Motor
Co have already curtailed production at plants as far
away as North America because their Thai suppliers are under
water.
Computer makers such as Lenovo Group Ltd , the
world's No.2 PC maker, have also been affected. Lenovo said
earlier this week it expected some constraints on hard disk
drive supplies through the first quarter of next year due to the
floods.
Samsung Electronics , the world's top computer
memory chip maker, said on Friday that it expected Thailand's
floods to dampen sales of personal computers and prices of DRAM
chips used in PCs.
"We expect PC (sales) to be lower than expected. As a
result, we expect weakness in DRAM prices," an executive at
Samsung told an earnings conference call.
Taiwan's Acer Inc said it has already started to
raise prices on future orders to cope with rising costs.
Thailand is the No. 2 maker of hard disk drives (HDD) after
China and makes about half of global output taking place there,
meaning damage caused by flooding could keep factories closed or
hobbled for months, analysts and executives said.
Thailand has become a major manufacturing center due to
government incentives, tax breaks and land acquisition deals
specifically designed to lure automotive companies and high-tech
manufacturers.
Complicating the situation are the tight links global
companies have forged in their supply chains to minimize holding
expensive inventories and which utilize "just in time"
manufacturing. As seen during the March earthquake in Japan,
when one link is broken, it can disrupt production on a global
scale.
Flooding has forced the closure of seven industrial estates
in Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani provinces bordering
Bangkok, causing billions of dollars of damage and putting about
650,000 people temporarily out of work.
"Inventory in the supply chain should be able to satisfy
demand until late November to early December, but if the
situation does not improve, many products will not be able to be
produced because hard disk production is very concentrated in
Thailand and the plants in China and Malaysia are not enough to
support industry demand," said Charles Lin, chief financial
officer of Pegatron Corp .
The company is the main contract manufacturer for Asustek
Computer Inc .
Top hard drive makers Western Digital and Seagate
both have factories in Thailand. Western Digital's
factories are closed and Seagate has warned it could face parts
shortages even though its plants are running.
Computer makers may be affected longer than other
manufacturers because their manufacturing plants require "clean
room" environments to fabricate precision computer components.
Asustek's Chief Financial Officer, David Chang, said the
floods were already pushing up prices for hard drives by as much
as 20-40 percent.
"If the situation persists, not only notebook production
will be affected, but shipments for desktops and other
components will also drop," he said.
"Our inventory can last us until the end of November and our
Q4 guidance to be given out next Monday will be more
conservative to reflect the impact."
Industry officials said it may take as long as 45 days after
the waters recede to be up and running. Car makers could
however, be as affected if the supply shortages include
electronic components.
A spokeswoman for Quanta Computer , the world's top
contract PC maker and whose clients include Hewlett Packard Co
, said its clients have not been affected much "so far."
"Usually under tight inventory environment, first-tier
companies enjoy priority to get the materials because they have
stronger bargaining power," said Carol Hsu.
CARS AND SANDBAGS
Toyota Motor officials in Thailand said the company had
shifted ready-made parts used to produce pick-up trucks and
modified pick-up trucks to its Gateway City facility in
Thailand's Chachoengsao province.
The facility there is 44 meters above sea level, said
Vudhigorn Suriyachantananont, senior vice president of Toyota
Motor Thailand.
Wall of sandbags are protecting the plant and "tools and
machinery are sealed and stored in high places," he said.
Daihatsu Motor Co said on Friday it would reduce
work to produce Toyota-badged cars at two Japanese factories
next week due to a shortage of parts from Thailand.
Daihatsu, the minivehicle unit of Toyota, said it expects no
impact from the Thai floods on its own minicar production in
Japan and in Indonesia and Malaysia at least for November.
The Japanese government announced on Friday it would allow
Japanese companies operating in Thailand to bring some Thai
workers to Japan to make up for lost production.
Japan's trade ministry said the Thai workers would only be
allowed in for six months and would not be allowed to bring
their families.
