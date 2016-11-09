BANGKOK Nov 9 Thai Oil Pcl, Thailand's
largest oil refiner, said on Wednesday it had recorded a net
profit of 2.94 billion baht ($84 million) in the third quarter
due to improved income from its petrochemical businesses and
gains from foreign exchange and oil hedging.
That compared with a loss of 2.29 billion baht a year
earlier for Thai Oil, the flagship refining unit of PTT Pcl
, and an average forecast of a profit of 3 billion baht
by eight analysts polled by Reuters.
The company recorded a foreign exchange gain of 519 million
baht after the appreciation of the baht currency, versus a
foreign exchange loss of 2.57 billion baht in the same period a
year earlier.
But profit dropped 62 percent from the previous quarter due
to weaker refining margins and the planned one-month shutdown of
its lube base refinery plant.
Its refinery business posted a profit of 1.3 billion baht,
from a loss of 3.34 billion baht a year earlier, while profit
from its aromatic petrochemical unit surged five-fold to 889
million baht.
Analysts expect Thai Oil's earnings to pick up in the fourth
quarter thanks to the better performance of its refinery and
lube base oil production businesses.
($1 = 34.9700 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Joseph Radford)