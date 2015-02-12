BANGKOK Feb 12 Thai Oil PCL, the country's top oil refiner, on Thursday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter due to a huge fall in inventory values as global oil prices dropped and weaker margins for its paraxylene petrochemical business.

The net loss was 6.48 billion baht ($198.29 million) for the October-December quarter, lower than the 6.6 billion baht loss forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with a revised profit of 10 million baht a year earlier.

For the whole 2014, the refiner posted a net loss of 4.03 billion baht versus a profit of 9.3 billion baht the year before.

