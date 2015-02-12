* Q4 net loss 6.48 bln baht vs forecast 6.6 bln baht
* Q4 sales 88.5 bln baht vs 107 bln baht a year earlier
* Gross margins at $8 a barrel vs $4.9 year earlier
BANGKOK, Feb 12 Thai Oil PCL, the
country's top oil refiner, on Thursday reported a net loss for
the fourth quarter due to a huge fall in inventory values as
global oil prices dropped and weaker margins for its paraxylene
petrochemical business.
Thai Oil, partly-owned by PTT PCL, the country's
top energy firm, had stronger gross refining margins last year,
but crude oil price hit a six-year low in December 2014, causing
stock loss, it said in a statement.
Thai Oil's net loss was 6.48 billion baht ($198.29 million)
for the October-December quarter, lower than the 6.6 billion
baht loss forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters. This
compared with a revised profit of 10 million baht a year
earlier.
For the whole 2014, the refiner posted a net loss of 4.03
billion baht versus a profit of 9.3 billion baht the year
before.
Fourth-quarter gross integrated margin, excluding stock
loss, was at $8 a barrel, up from $4.9 a year earlier.
The company's petrochemical business was pressured by an
excess supply of paraxylene, which caused the spread between
product prices and feedstock to drop, it said.
($1 = 32.6800 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Mark Potter and
Jane Merriman)