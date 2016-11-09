* Thai Oil Q3 net 2.94 bln baht vs loss 2.29 bln yr earlier

* PTTGC Q3 net 6.23 bln baht vs 1.2 bln baht yr earlier

* Analysts expect higher refining margins to boost Q4 (Recasts with PTT Global results, shares)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Nov 9 The refining and petrochemical divisions of Thailand's largest energy group PTT Pcl on Wednesday both reported strong third-quarter profit growth partly due to improvements in the refinery business.

PTT Global Chemical Pcl, Thailand's largest petrochemical maker, reported a 416 percent jump in net profit to 6.23 billion baht ($178.56 million), due to rising run rate of its refinery after a plant shutdown in second quarter and inventory gains, it said in a statement.

This compared with the average 6.35 billion baht forecast by 13 analysts polled by Reuters.

PTTGC also booked a 1.16 billion baht income from an insurance claim for an incident at its olefins plant in the July-September quarter, it said.

Thai Oil, the country's largest oil refiner, reported third-quarter net profit of 2.94 billion baht ($84 million) on the back of stronger income from its petrochemical businesses and foreign exchange gains related to an appreciation in the baht.

That compared with a loss of 2.29 billion baht a year earlier and an average forecast of a profit of 3 billion baht by eight analysts polled by Reuters.

After the results were published, Thai Oil shares closed down 2.7 percent, while PTTGC's fell 0.84 percent, responding to volatility in global oil prices, which fell below $46 a barrel after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election.

PTT has stakes in three of six oil refineries in Thailand with combined refining capacity of 635,000 barrels per day, accounting for 57 percent of Thailand's total.

PTT, which is due to announce quarterly earnings on Friday, owns nearly 50 percent stake in both Thai Oil and PTTGC and 38.5 percent in integrated oil refiner IRPC Pcl.

Last week, IRPC reported a 47 percent rise in net profit due to an absence of losses on inventory and on gains from foreign exchange.

Analysts expected the sector's earnings to pick up in the fourth quarter thanks to rising refining margins and stronger demand during winter season. ($1 = 34.8900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Joseph Radford and Jane Merriman)