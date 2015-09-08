UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, Sept 8 The world's largest canned tuna maker, Thai Union Frozen Products PcL, said on Tuesday it had signed a joint venture agreement with a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Savola Group to tap the Middle Eastern seafood market.
Thai Union and Savola Foods Company together plan to invest $30 million to $50 million in the joint venture over the next two years, the Thai firm said in a statement.
The joint venture is expected to gain market share with a target of annual sales revenue in excess of $400 million within the next three to four years, it added. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.