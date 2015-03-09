BANGKOK, March 9 Thai Union Frozen Products PCL said on Monday it was likely to exceed its 2015 sales target of $5 billion on anticipation of higher contribution from acquisitions including a planned takeover of U.S. rival Bumble Bee Seafoods.

Thai Union, the world's largest canned tuna producer, will review in 2017 its long-term sales target of $8 billion after the integration with Bumble Bee is complete, chief executive Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters.

Thai Union is in the process of raising $400 million by offering new shares to help finance acquisitions and the company expected the $1.5 billion purchase of Bumble Bee to be closed in the second half of this year, Thiraphong said.

