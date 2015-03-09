UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, March 9 Thai Union Frozen Products PCL said on Monday it was likely to exceed its 2015 sales target of $5 billion on anticipation of higher contribution from acquisitions including a planned takeover of U.S. rival Bumble Bee Seafoods.
Thai Union, the world's largest canned tuna producer, will review in 2017 its long-term sales target of $8 billion after the integration with Bumble Bee is complete, chief executive Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters.
Thai Union is in the process of raising $400 million by offering new shares to help finance acquisitions and the company expected the $1.5 billion purchase of Bumble Bee to be closed in the second half of this year, Thiraphong said.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.