BANGKOK, March 2 The world's largest canned tuna producer, Thai Union Group Pcl, aims for further acquisitions and will focus more on China, the Middle East and Southeast Asia to help it achieve a revenue target of $8 billion a year by 2020, it said on Wednesday.

The plans are part of a new strategy after the company scrapped a $1.5 billion acquisition of U.S. rival Bumble Bee Seafoods in December.

This year it expects sales to rise 15-20 percent to $4-5 billion as it books more revenues from recently acquired Rugen Fisch AG in Germany, Wai Yat Paco Lee, deputy general manager for investor relations, told reporters.

Over the next five years, Thai Union aims to earn $1.2 billion from new businesses, including $600 million in sales in China and new markets, Lee said.

It plans to launch food services, new value-added seafood products and online shopping, he said, adding the company's food business had not been affected by the economic slowdown in China.

The company had sales of $3.7 billion in 2015, of which 71 percent came from the United States and Europe. China and emerging markets contributed a very small proportion, Lee said.

It aims to increase annual revenue from existing operations by $1.7 billion within five years, add $1.4 billion from new acquisitions, and $1.2 billion from new areas of business, he said.

Thai Union had cash of about 12 billion baht ($338 million) in 2015. Lee said he expected cash to continue rising this year, which will be sufficient to finance new acquisitions over the next five years.

Last month, the company posted a record core profit of 6.1 billion, up 19 percent on year. ($1 = 35.5500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Susan Fenton)