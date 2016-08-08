BANGKOK Aug 8 Thai Union Group Pcl, the world's largest canned tuna maker, said on Monday it posted a 17 percent rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by robust sales and lower finance costs.

Thai Union, which makes the "Chicken of the Sea" brand, posted net profit of 1.53 billion baht ($43.74 million) for April-June, lower than the average 1.7 billion baht forecast by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

Quarterly sales increased 12.4 percent from a year earlier to a record of 34.44 billion baht, it said in a statement. ($1 = 34.9800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)