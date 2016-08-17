BANGKOK Aug 17 Thai Union Group Pcl, the world's largest canned tuna supplier, said on Wednesday its third quarter revenue is likely to break the quarterly record set in April-June thanks to high seasonal demand and continued growth in Europe.

The July-September period is a peak season for seafood business, with profit margins likely to rise from a year earlier, said investor relations manager Bunlung Waiyanont. Bunlung was speaking at a presentation on Thai Union's second-quarter performance, when revenue jumped 12 percent from a year earlier to 34.44 billion baht ($994 million).

"Q3 is normally a strong season and we should be able to post a record sales for the second consecutive quarter," Bunlung said, adding the company's gross profit margin should be in a range of 15-16 percent for 2016. The firm's gross profit margin fell to 15.8 percent in the second quarter due to a sudden rise in prices of key raw materials salmon and shrimp.

Bunlung said Thai Union, which supplies the "Chicken of the Sea" tuna brand, planned to focus on boosting margin and profits rather than sales in the U.S. market, where competition is fierce.

To minimise the impact of foreign exchange volatility, Thai Union has a policy in place of hedging half of its foreign currency revenue - 90 percent of all sales - mostly pound sterling, he said. Thai Union could hedge more depending on currency movements, Bunlung said.

($1 = 34.6600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)