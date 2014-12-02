BANGKOK Dec 2 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl expects its 2014 revenue to hit $4 billion in 2014, and is targeting a 2015 revenue of $5 billion on growth in its tuna and shrimp businesses, president and chief executive said on Tuesday.

The company, the world's largest canned tuna producer, is also seeking to expand via mergers and acquisitions as it eyes revenues of around $8 billion in 2020, Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Miral Fahmy)