BANGKOK Dec 2 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world's largest canned tuna producer, said it expects revenue to rise 8 percent to $4 billion this year, targeting $5 billion in 2015 on higher tuna and shrimp sales as it lines up more acquisitions.

President and Chief Executive Thiraphong Chansiri said on Tuesday the fast-growing company will seek more deals as it eyes revenue of around $8 billion in 2020.

"M&A is our key strategy to expand and we see a lot of opportunities," Thiraphong told reporters in a press briefing.

Recently acquired Norwegian seafood firm King Oscar and French smoked salmon supplier MerAlliance would help boost revenue and profit margins, Thiraphong said.

Revenue of $4 billion this year would represent growth of 8.1 percent from 2013's $3.7 billion. Earlier this month Thai Union Frozen reported revenue of 88.63 billion baht ($2.7 billion) for the first nine months of 2014, with tuna and shrimp revenues accounting for about 70 percent of total

At 0435 GMT Thai Union Frozen shares were down 0.3 percent at 87.75 baht, while the benchmark SET index was down 0.03 percent.

1 US dollar = 32.7800 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Kenneth Maxwell)