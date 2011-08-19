Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - Ifax
MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said media reports that its planes had bombed the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib were not true, Interfax news agency reported.
BANGKOK Aug 19 Thai Airways International Pcl :
* Unsure the airline can make a net profit for 2011 due to global economic uncertainty, President Piyasvasti Amranand told reporters
* Expects lower travelling demand as a result of the economic concerns in the United States and Europe
* The national carrier reported a net loss of 7.26 billion baht ($243 million) in the first half of this year, versus a net profit of 11.9 billion baht a year earlier ($1 = 29.875 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhananunphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)
MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said media reports that its planes had bombed the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib were not true, Interfax news agency reported.
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, and raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.