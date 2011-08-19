BANGKOK Aug 19 Thai Airways International Pcl :

* Unsure the airline can make a net profit for 2011 due to global economic uncertainty, President Piyasvasti Amranand told reporters

* Expects lower travelling demand as a result of the economic concerns in the United States and Europe

* The national carrier reported a net loss of 7.26 billion baht ($243 million) in the first half of this year, versus a net profit of 11.9 billion baht a year earlier ($1 = 29.875 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhananunphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)