BANGKOK Oct 14 Thai Airways Pcl :

* Its board approved the purchase of a 10 percent stake in Thailand's Nok Air for 165 million baht ($5.35 million), the company said in a statement

* Its January-September cabin factor, the percentage of passenger seats sold, was at 72.2

* Last month, state-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl said it was selling a 10 percent stake in budget airline Nok Air to the national carrier.

($1 = 30.840 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)