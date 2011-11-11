BANGKOK Nov 11 Thai Airways International Pcl :

* Its cabin factor, the percentage of passenger seats sold, in October dropped to 65.8 hit by the impact of floods, the company said in a statement

* The drop in the cabin factor last month was unusual because October is the start of the high season for tourism in Thailand, it said

* The cabin factor from January to October averaged 71.5, a 2.9 percent decline from a year earlier

(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)