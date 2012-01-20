BANGKOK Jan 20 Thai Airways International
Pcl :
* Expects to post a net loss of 5 billion baht ($157
million) in the fourth quarter due to floods and weaker
passenger numbers, President Piyasvasti Amranand told reporters
* Its cabin factor, the percentage of passenger seats, has
risen to about 76-78 percent now from an average 70 percent in
2011
* Plans to reduce salaries of senior executives to help save
operating costs of about 600 million baht a year($1 = 31.75
Baht)
