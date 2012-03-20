BANGKOK, March 20 Thai Airways International Pcl
:
* Expects to make net profit in 2012 thanks to cost controls
despite oil price volatility, President Piyasvasti Amranand told
reporters
* Has no plan to raise fuel surcharge for March and April
despite higher jet fuel prices as the company has been hedging
* Its cabin factor -- the percentage of seats sold -- has
improved in the first two months
* The national carrier made a net loss in the fourth quarter
of 2011 because of severe floods that cut passenger numbers; the
outcome was even worse than analysts had expected.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten
Kate)