Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - Ifax
MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said media reports that its planes had bombed the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib were not true, Interfax news agency reported.
BANGKOK Aug 19 Thai Airways International Pcl said on Friday its new regional airline will start operations in July 2012 to tap strong demand for air traffic in Asia and win back market share in the wake of fierce competition in the region.
The new mid-tier airline will be named Thai Smile, Chairman Ampon Kittiampon told reporters.
In May, the airline said it planned to launch the new airline in March or April 2012.
The mid-tier carrier is part of Thai Airways' expansion plan, an effort to turn itself around after years of losing market share in a region where swelling middle classes, fast economic growth and liberalised air policies provide opportunities for higher earnings. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhananunphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, and raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.