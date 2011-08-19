BANGKOK Aug 19 Thai Airways International Pcl said on Friday its new regional airline will start operations in July 2012 to tap strong demand for air traffic in Asia and win back market share in the wake of fierce competition in the region.

The new mid-tier airline will be named Thai Smile, Chairman Ampon Kittiampon told reporters.

In May, the airline said it planned to launch the new airline in March or April 2012.

The mid-tier carrier is part of Thai Airways' expansion plan, an effort to turn itself around after years of losing market share in a region where swelling middle classes, fast economic growth and liberalised air policies provide opportunities for higher earnings. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhananunphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)