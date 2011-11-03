BANGKOK Nov 3 Thai Airways International Pcl :
* Expects to make a net profit in the third quarter, helped by gains from foreign exchange, but a loss in the fourth, the airline's vice-president for investor relations, Raj Tanta-Nanta, told Reuters
* Its October cabin factor, the percentage of passenger seats sold, was at 65 percent due to flooding, he said
(Bangkok Newsroom)
