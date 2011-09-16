BANGKOK, Sept 16 Thai Airways International Pcl
:
* National carrier will not extend a contract signed with
Singapore's Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd to jointly set
up a new budget carrier, Chairman Ampon Kittiampon told
reporters after board meeting
* Says the contract with Tiger Airways will expire in
October
* In 2010, Thai Airways formed the alliance with Tiger
Airways to operate the new budget carrier, but the plan has been
delayed, pending an approval from the transport ministry
* Expects 2011 net profit to be lower than 2010, mainly due
to foreign exchange loss, high fuel costs and fierce competition
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)