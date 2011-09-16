BANGKOK, Sept 16 Thai Airways International Pcl :

* National carrier will not extend a contract signed with Singapore's Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd to jointly set up a new budget carrier, Chairman Ampon Kittiampon told reporters after board meeting

* Says the contract with Tiger Airways will expire in October

* In 2010, Thai Airways formed the alliance with Tiger Airways to operate the new budget carrier, but the plan has been delayed, pending an approval from the transport ministry

* Expects 2011 net profit to be lower than 2010, mainly due to foreign exchange loss, high fuel costs and fierce competition (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)