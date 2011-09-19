BANGKOK, Sept 19 The Thai unit of Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd has delayed an initial public offering of its shares to the first quarter of 2012 from the fourth quarter, its financial advisor said on Monday.

"The delay is because it needs more time to restructure its organisation and conduct due diligence," Sithichai Mahakun, head of corporate finance of CIMB Securities (Thailand), told reporters.

Earlier this year, Thai AirAsia said it planned to raise up to $200 million from the IPO in Bangkok in the fourth quarter and the proceeds would be used partly for cash reserves and to repay debt.

