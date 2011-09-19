BANGKOK, Sept 19 The Thai unit of Malaysia's
AirAsia Bhd has delayed an initial public offering of
its shares to the first quarter of 2012 from the fourth quarter,
its financial advisor said on Monday.
"The delay is because it needs more time to restructure its
organisation and conduct due diligence," Sithichai Mahakun, head
of corporate finance of CIMB Securities (Thailand), told
reporters.
Earlier this year, Thai AirAsia said it planned to raise up
to $200 million from the IPO in Bangkok in the fourth quarter
and the proceeds would be used partly for cash reserves and to
repay debt.
(Reporting by Mananphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong. Editing by Jason Szep)