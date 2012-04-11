BANGKOK, April 11 The Thai unit of Malaysia-based budget carrier AirAsia Bhd , Asia's largest budget carrier by fleet size, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in the Thai market in May, its financial advisor said on Wednesday.

"It should be an active year for investment banking and we have Asia Aviation, major shareholder of Thai AirAsia, which will go public in May," Suvabha Charoenying, managing director at Thanachart Securities told reporters.

Suvabha did not say how much money to be raised from the IPO.

Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Tassapon Bijleveld has said he expected to raise about $150-200 million from the share offer.

Asia Aviation Pcl, a holding company which owns 51 percent of Thai AirAsia, will offer 750 million new shares, or 15.46 percent, in the IPO, according to its filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Asia Aviation's existing shareholders, including Tassapon, will also sell common shares at the same rate as the IPO price.

Asia Aviation will use the proceeds from the share sale to buy new shares of Thai AirAsia, which will raise its holding in the Thai budget carrier to 55 percent from 51 percent.

After the share offer, holding of AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAI), a wholly-owned unit of Malaysian's AisAsia, will reduce to 45 percent from 49 percent because AAI had decided not to subscribe new shares of Thai AirAsia.

Thai AirAsia planned to offer 3.55 million new shares via a rights issue and aimed to use the proceeds from the sale to expand its fleet by spending 1.5 billion baht ($48 million) during 2012-2014, the filing said.

Another lead underwriter is CIMB (Thailand) Securities. ($1 = 30.9600 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)