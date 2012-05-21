BANGKOK May 21 The board of Thai Airways
International Pcl sacked its president because of
disagreements over strategy, a move that could derail the flag
carrier's attempts to return to profit and which is being
questioned by its labour union.
Piyasvasti Amranand, a former energy minister, became
president in October 2009 when the opposition Democrat party was
in power. He has shaken up the airline and launched cost-cutting
measures, including reductions in the salaries of senior
executives. Thai Airways is 51 percent owned by the Finance
Ministry.
Chokchai Panyayong, vice president in charge of strategy and
business development, has been appointed acting president, the
airline's chairman, Ampon Kittiampon, told reporters on Monday.
"The board has agreed to terminate the president's contract
because he cannot work in unity with the strategy committee,"
Ampon said.
Jamsri Sukchotirat, chairwoman of the airline's labour
union, said she would ask the board for an explanation.
"The board has to clarify the decision because he met key
performance targets, the airline's operations have improved and
he has no problem working with employees," Jamsri said.
Attempts to reach Piyasvasti for comment were unsuccessful.
Piyasvasti, 59, told Reuters in an interview on Friday he
was confident Thai Airways would achieve its target of a 6
billion baht ($191 million) profit this year. Analysts are less
bullish, expecting a net profit in the range of 1.2-3.5 billion
baht after a loss of 10.2 billion in 2011.
Thai Airways faces increasing regional competition from
bigger rivals like Singapore Airlines and Cathay
Pacific Airways and made a January-March net profit of
3.6 billion baht, up almost 500 percent from a year earlier.
That marks a turnaround from a net loss of 5.4 billion baht
in the fourth quarter when the airline was hit by severe floods
that devastated the Thai economy and took its toll on tourism.
At the midsession break, Thai Air shares were down 0.8
percent, while the main index was 1.37 percent lower.
($1 = 31.34 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing
by Alan Raybould and Matt Driskill)