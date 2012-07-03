Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
BANGKOK, July 3 Thai Airways International Pcl :
* Expects 2012 jet fuel costs of about 80 billion baht ($2.53 billion), down from a year earlier, due to lower oil prices and hedging, Executive Vice-President Wasukarn Visansawatdi told reporters
* Fuel accounts for about 30 percent of total costs
* Plans to sell about 3.5 billion baht in bonds to replace existing debt and for working capital in the second half of 2012 after issuing 4.5 billion baht in the first half ($1 = 31.5950 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said on Friday its board has approved settlements with investors in four more lawsuits in a U.S. federal court in New York.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 Mexican national oil company Pemex produced 10.6 percent less crude oil in January than in the same month last year, the company said.