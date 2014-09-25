BANGKOK, Sept 25 Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum pcl

* Says to invest at least 9 billion baht ($279 million) next year to expand business

* Says expects to buy one more petroleum field, worth up to $100 million, in ASEAN countries this year. It did not say in which country

* Says expects a stock loss in the third quarter due to lower global oil prices before returning to profit in the fourth quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1=32.3 baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)