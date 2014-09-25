UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, Sept 25 Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum pcl
* Says to invest at least 9 billion baht ($279 million) next year to expand business
* Says expects to buy one more petroleum field, worth up to $100 million, in ASEAN countries this year. It did not say in which country
* Says expects a stock loss in the third quarter due to lower global oil prices before returning to profit in the fourth quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1=32.3 baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources