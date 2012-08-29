* ThaiBev stake in F&N rises to 29 pct

By Saeed Azhar and Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Thai Beverage has raised its stake in Fraser and Neave to just below the level that would trigger a mandatory offer for the whole company, upping its challenge to Heineken's bid for Asia Pacific Breweries.

ThaiBev, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said on Tuesday it had bought another 2.6 percent stake in F&N for S$316 million ($252 million) to bring its interest to 29 percent. If it hit 30 percent, Thai Bev would be obliged to bid for all of the Singapore conglomerate.

The stake increase is the latest move in a six-week battle pitting ThaiBev against Heineken. The Dutch brewer, the world's third-largest, was jolted into action when Charoen became the largest shareholder in F&N, with which Heineken has a joint venture controlling Tiger beer maker APB.

"If Thai Beverage crosses the 30 percent mark and makes a general offer then they can block Heineken's bid for APB. But whether or not they have the intention or the money to buy F&N, that's anybody's guess," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.

A full takeover would stretch ThaiBev's finances.

Moody's Investors Service said earlier this month ThaiBev's Baa2 rating remained under review for downgrade after it acquired a 22 percent stake in F&N from Singapore's OCBC group .

Heineken is seeking to convince F&N shareholders to accept its S$7.94 billion ($6.3 billion) offer to buy the Singapore beverages-to-property group out of the joint venture and to take F&N's 7.3 percent direct stake and APB shares held by others.

Those shareholders also include Japan's Kirin Holdings , which owns just under 15 percent of F&N.

The F&N board has proposed a S$4 billion payout to shareholders through a capital reduction, if they approve the sale of APB to Heineken. Analysts say that payout could sway minority shareholders in favour of the deal.

A shareholder meeting is expected in October to vote on the APB sale, a source familiar with the plans told Reuters, adding a firm date has not been set yet.

One analyst said ThaiBev may be looking at F&N even without its brewery business.

"They see F&N as strategic to their growth ambitions, not just purely on the brewery side but also the soft drinks, which have a strong ASEAN presence, dairies and property," said Goh Han Peng, an analyst at DMG & Partners Securities in Singapore.

"So brewery is valuable. But even if they lose this, they are going to get a good price for it and the remaining businesses inside F&N also have franchise value that appeals to ThaiBev." ($1 = 1.2532 Singapore dollars) (Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; Editing by Richard Pullin)