UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, Sept 10 Thai Beverage PCL is seeking a bridge loan of around S$9 billion ($7.3 billion) to back its potential takeover of conglomerate Fraser & Neave Ltd , Basis Point reported on Monday.
The financing comes on the heel of a similar bridge loan of S$2.8 billion the company sealed last month to buy a 22 percent stake in the Singapore-listed firm from banking group OCBC , Basis Point quoted banking sources as saying.
A spokeswoman for Thai Beverage declined comment to Reuters.
ThaiBev, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, has spent S$3.6 billion ($2.9 billion) to buy 29 percent of F&N, partly funded through a S$2.8 billion loan facility. If ThaiBev's holding hits 30 percent, it would be obliged to bid for all of F&N.
ThaiBev has requested financing proposals from several banks, including Singaporean, Malaysian and Japanese banks, Basis Point, a Reuters publication, reported. ($1 = 1.2362 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Chen and Prakash Chakravarti of Basis Point; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources