BANGKOK, July 31 Thai Beverage Pcl,
controlled by tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdisaid, said on
Tuesday it aimed to buy more shares in Fraser and Neave
after raising its holding to 23.9 percent by
purchasing shares in the Singapore market.
"We are interested in buying more shares, possibly through
the stock market, but the amount will not be significant,"
Chief Executive Officer Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi told reporters
on the sidelines of an industry seminar.
Thai Beverage, Thailand's top beer and spirits group, wanted
to be a major shareholder in F&N, Thapana said, but he declined
to say how big a stake it aimed to take.
Thai Beverage is in a bidding war with Heineken
for control of Asia Pacific Breweries, which is 40
percent owned by F&N.
Last Friday the Dutch brewer extended a $6 billion takeover
offer for Asia Pacific by one week.
Heineken had offered to buy out Fraser and Neave's
stake in APB after banking firm OCBC and affiliated
groups agreed to sell their stakes in F&N and APB for $3 billion
to companies linked to the founder of Thai Bev, Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi.
Asked about expectations that Thai Bev may join forces with
Japan's Kirin Holdings, which owns about 15 percent of
F&N, to take control of the maker of Tiger beer, Thanapa said:
"No." He did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)