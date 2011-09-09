SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Shares of Singapore-listed Thai Beverage fell on Friday after it announced a takeover bid for Thai drinks company Serm Suk for 15.4 billion baht ($512.6 million).

At 0635 GMT, shares of ThaiBev were traded at S$0.265 with 275,000 shares changing hands, down 1.9 percent of half a Singapore cent.

ThaiBev, which also makes non-alcoholic drinks and owns restaurants, plans to acquire 265.9 million shares of Serm Suk at 58 Thai baht per share through a voluntary offer.

Its shares were suspended from trading earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)