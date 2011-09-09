SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Singapore-listed Thai Beverage , Thailand's largest brewer and distiller, said on Friday it will buy Thai drinks company Serm Suk for 15.4 billion Thai baht ($512.6 million).

ThaiBev, which also makes non-alcoholic drinks and owns restaurants, plans to acquire 265.9 million shares of Serm Suk at 58 Thai baht per share through a voluntary offer.

ThaiBev said the takeover will allow it to expand its non-alcoholic product portfolio and broaden its logistics network.

ThaiBev shares, which were suspended from trading earlier on Friday, were last traded at S$0.27. They have fallen 5.3 percent since the start of the year. ($1 = 30.040 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)