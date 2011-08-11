BANGKOK Aug 11 Thailand's Thaicom Pcl :

* Expects to post operating profit in the third quarter due to rising revenue from its key IPSTAR satellite, Chief Financial Officer Tanadit told reporters

* Expects to make a net profit in the fourth quarter

* Expects to book revenue from its broadband IPSTAR satellite business in Australia and Malaysia in the third quarter or early fourth quarter

* Says on track to launch its new satellite Thaicom 6 in the middle of 2013

* Earlier, Thaicom reported a second-quarter net loss of 25 million baht, lower than a 155 million baht loss a year earlier, mainly due to improving satellite business ($1 = 29.85 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)