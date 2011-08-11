BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
BANGKOK Aug 11 Thailand's Thaicom Pcl :
* Expects to post operating profit in the third quarter due to rising revenue from its key IPSTAR satellite, Chief Financial Officer Tanadit told reporters
* Expects to make a net profit in the fourth quarter
* Expects to book revenue from its broadband IPSTAR satellite business in Australia and Malaysia in the third quarter or early fourth quarter
* Says on track to launch its new satellite Thaicom 6 in the middle of 2013
* Earlier, Thaicom reported a second-quarter net loss of 25 million baht, lower than a 155 million baht loss a year earlier, mainly due to improving satellite business ($1 = 29.85 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage:
* Gao Xiangjun entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated individual third party for disposal