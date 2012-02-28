BANGKOK Feb 28 Thaicom Pcl :

* Expects to return to net profit for 2012 when its broadband satellite IPSTAR is expected to break even, Ken Streutker, assistant vice president for investor relations, told reporters

* Expects 2012 revenue growth of 7-8 percent and the utilisation rate of IPSTAR to reach the breakeven point of 35 percent at the end of 2012

* Plans to sell more transponders of Thaicom 6 satellite, taking it to 30 percent of capacity, its breakeven point

* The company reported a net loss of 490 million baht for 2011, down from a loss of 806 million baht a year earlier (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)