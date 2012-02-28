CORRECTED-BRIEF-SmarTone Telecommunications HY net profit was HK$393 mln, down 2 pct YOY (Feb 16)
(Corrects headline to say profit fell 2 pct, not rose) SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd
BANGKOK Feb 28 Thaicom Pcl :
* Expects to return to net profit for 2012 when its broadband satellite IPSTAR is expected to break even, Ken Streutker, assistant vice president for investor relations, told reporters
* Expects 2012 revenue growth of 7-8 percent and the utilisation rate of IPSTAR to reach the breakeven point of 35 percent at the end of 2012
* Plans to sell more transponders of Thaicom 6 satellite, taking it to 30 percent of capacity, its breakeven point
* The company reported a net loss of 490 million baht for 2011, down from a loss of 806 million baht a year earlier (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
(Corrects headline to say profit fell 2 pct, not rose) SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd
LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 Walt Disney Co and major retailers will release the galaxy's newest "Star Wars" toys at a Sept. 1 midnight event ahead of the holiday debut of the next film in the saga, "The Last Jedi," company executives told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday suspended proceedings over President Donald Trump's travel ban for individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after Trump announced a new executive order would come soon.