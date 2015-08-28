BANGKOK Aug 28 Thailand's Thaicom Pcl said on Friday its new satellite Thaicom 8 had presales of 13 percent of total capacity.

The country's largest satellite operator is aiming for presales of 50 percent before launching the new satellite, Chief Executive Officer Suphajee Suthumpun told press briefing. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)