BANGKOK Aug 11 Thaicom Pcl

* The company told the stock exchange it had a net loss of 25 million baht ($0.84 million) and a loss on foreign exchange of 9 million baht for the second quarter of 2011.

* The result compares with a net loss of 155 million baht and a loss on foreign exchange of 22 million baht for the second quarter of last year.

* Total revenue from goods and rendering of services for the second quarter was 1.86 billion baht, up 13 percent compared to the same quarter of last year, partly due to revenue increases from satellite services.

* Cost controls cut expenditure compared with a year earlier

