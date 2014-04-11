BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House shareholders approve issue of sukuk and other financial instruments
Shareholders approve issue of sukuk and other sharia-compliant financial instruments
April 11 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says property unit wins land auctions for two sites in Beijing for a combined 5.17 billion yuan ($832.19 million)

($1 = 6.2125 Chinese Yuan)
To invest AED 1.9 billion in recurring revenue assets on Yas and Reem Islands
KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand by investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)