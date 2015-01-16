BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
Jan 16 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 4 billion yuan ($644.49 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, boost working capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1u8tvSA
($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi)
