BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Thaihot Group Co Ltd :
* Says it issued medium term notes worth 2 billion yuan with a term of three years and maturity date May 5, 2019
* Says notes with interest rate of 6.2 percent
* Says China Securities and China Citic Bank served as main underwriters
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9RJzPo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.