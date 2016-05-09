May 9 Thaihot Group Co Ltd :

* Says wholly owned Fuzhou-based real estate development subsidiary signed cooperative development agreement on May 5 with a Shanghai-based property company that wholly owned by Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai

* Says two entities to set up real estate development project company in Suzhou that with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the subsidiary to hold 51 percent stake in its jv

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/juv9tc

