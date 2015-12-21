BANGKOK, Dec 21 (Reuters) -

Stock filing by Advance Information Service Pcl (AIS):

* Advance Info Service Pcl (AIS) says existing spectrum is sufficient for next three to five years, according to a stock filing by Somchai Lertsutiwong, chief executive officer.

* Its 15 MHz bandwidth of 2.1GHz spectrum provides 3G coverage to more than 98 percent of Thailand's population and carries another 12-year license period.

* Its newly licensed 15MHz bandwidth of 1800MHz will deploy 4G in January 2016.

* Says considering upcoming capacity partnership with state-owned TOT (Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)