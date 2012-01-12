UPDATE 5-New nuclear-capable missile test a success, North Korea says
* US, S.Korea, Japan seek urgent UN meeting on test - US official
BANGKOK Jan 12 The Thai unit of Malaysia's AirAsia, Asia's largest budget carrier by fleet size, said on Thursday it would submit a filing for its initial public offering to the Thai market regulator this month and planned a Bangkok listing in the first quarter.
The company delayed its submission due to flooding last year, Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Tassapon Bijleveld told Reuters.
"Thai AirAsia is preparing to submit a filing to the SEC this month and our target is to be listed on the bourse in the first quarter," he said.
Thai AirAsia had planned to raise up to $200 million from an IPO in the fourth quarter.
($1 = 31.75 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* Jay Y. Lee summoned by special prosecutor's office for 2nd time
SEOUL, Feb 13 A missile fired by North Korea on Sunday used a "cold eject" launch system, where the missile is initially propelled by compressed gas before its rocket engine ignites, South Korea's military said on Monday.