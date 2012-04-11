BANGKOK, April 11 Thailand's Phuket
International Airport reopened on Wednesday after the government
lifted a tsunami warning on six of the country's Andaman coast
provinces, an official said.
The airport in the southern Thai island, a popular
destination for foreign tourists, was initially shut down and
all flights diverted to nearly Krabi, but normal service would
resume as soon as possible, the official told Reuters by
telephone.
The government lifted the warning on Wednesday night after
disaster prevention experts determined there was no longer a
tsunami risk after a powerful earthquake and aftershocks off the
coast of Indonesia.
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)