BANGKOK, March 5 Bangkok's Don Muang
airport, which is used by private planes, budget airlines and
freight carriers, formally reopened on Monday after being forced
to close in late October by Thailand's worst flooding in more
than 50 years.
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra presided over a ceremony
at the airport in a northern suburb of Bangkok. Airports of
Thailand, which runs the country's main airports, said
it expected 1.4 million passengers to use it this year.
Don Muang was temporarily the headquarters of the
government's Flood Relief Operations Center and an evacuation
centre for nearby residents before they were forced to move by
rapidly rising water levels.
The domestic budget airlines that used Don Muang switched to
Bangkok's main Suvarnabhumi airport, which was unaffected. One
of them, Nok Air, said it would resume operations at Don Muang
this week.
The Thai government spent 392 million baht ($12.8 million)
on restoring the airport and Thailand's tourism authority
contributed 1.2 billion ($39.3 million).
Central areas of the capital escaped the flooding but more
than 800 people died around the country over several months from
late July.
($1 = 30.5750 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould)